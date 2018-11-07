WWE Survivor Series: Updated Card, Charlotte Flair Status Storyline & More

It was announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that there will be a 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series. The two teams will be made up of 5 tag teams from each brand, making it a 10-man match. The Usos will be the Team Captains for the SmackDown team. They selected The New Day to join them and they will announce the final three teams on next Tuesday’s go-home show. There’s no word yet on which RAW tag teams will be in the match but we should find out next Monday.

Regarding the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series, SmackDown General Manager Paige announced Asuka, Naomi, Sonya Deville and Carmella for the team but there’s no word yet on who the Team Captain will be. Paige also announced Charlotte Flair for the team but she did not come out for the segment on SmackDown. The WWE website notes that Flair is not official for the match as Asuka, Deville, Naomi and Carmella are. It’s likely that Flair will be revealed as the Team Captain next Tuesday as Paige recently asked her to lead the team but Flair turned her down.

SmackDown also saw the confirmation on the Men’s Team SmackDown. It will be The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon doing battle. Bryan and The Miz are the Team Co-Captains.

As noted, next Monday’s go-home RAW will see Team Captain Alexa Bliss announce 5 members for the Women’s Team RAW. We will also find out he final two members of the Men’s Team RAW and the red brand tag teams for the Tag Team 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match.

Below is the updated announced card for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Men’s Traditional Elimination Match

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, TBA, TBA (Team Captain: Baron Corbin) vs. Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Team Captains: Miz & Bryan)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Women’s Traditional Elimination Match

TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match

TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA vs. The Usos, The New Day, TBA, TBA, TBA (Team Captains: Usos)