Why Did WWE Switch TakeOver and Hall of Fame Dates?

As previously noted, WWE decided to move their TakeOver event during WrestleMania weekend to the Friday and have the Hall of Fae ceremony on Saturday like previous years, until the last few.

Dave Meltzer commented on Wrestling Observer Radio that unless WWE has The Rock lined up for a WWE Hall Of Fame induction and he’s only available on April 6th next year, then WWE might not have had any other reason except for not wanting to compete with ROH’s sold out MSG event.

“Right now the two things are if they have The Rock going into the Hall Of Fame. Okay, if that’s the idea. That they have The Rock going into the Hall Of Fame and he’s only available on Saturday then that’s worth making that move. If it’s anything else then they don’t want a story to come out that there were these two wrestling shows on the same night and WWE got outdrawn when [ROH/NJPW] sold out Madison Square Garden and [WWE] don’t want that story. So they backed off.”

“It’s not a matter of being nice to the wrestling fans by any means.They might have sold out, but they don’t know that. I’m sure they would have sold out TakeOver in the Barclays Center. I don’t even have a doubt, but they may not know that and let’s say they’re wrong because a lot of TakeOvers don’t sell out but it’s WrestleMania and WrestleMania will easily I’d think too even with 15,000 people at the Madison Square Garden show.”

Meltzer continued saying that he doesn’t know if WWE has The Rock lined up for a Hall Of Fame induction. But booking The Great One for the HOF would be a big enough reason to move the Hall Of Fame Ceremony.