WWE Teases Possible Gimmicks For House Of Horrors WWE Title Match

As noted, the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view, a RAW brand event, will be headlined by SmackDown’s WWE Champion Randy Orton defending against new RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt in a “House of Horrors” match.

WWE issued a Fan Council Survey this past week and asked fans which elements would interest them for a “House of Horrors” match. The elements listed were:

* Cage

* “Sheeple”

* A match set outside the arena

* Darkness

* Mirrors

* Creepy/Scary

* Fire

* Projected images

* Music

* Pitch forks

* Fog

* Other

* Nothing different

On a related note, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted this week that officials still haven’t decided on what exactly the match will be.