WWE Teases WrestleMania Songs For Elias, Triple H Congratulates Brutus Beefcake

– Has WWE given hints at possible WrestleMania 35 songs for Elias?

We’ve noted how WWE previously announced Elias as the featured musical act for Sunday’s WrestleMania pay-per-view. They have a new poll asking fans which song he should perform at MetLife Stadium for the biggest show of the year.

As of this writing, 49% voted for his own “Walk With Me” single while 22% went with “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra, 18% voted for “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and the other 11% voted for “Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen.

– Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake on being announced for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class.

He wrote, “A legendary host, #SummerSlam main-eventer and now he’ll be struttin’ and cuttin’ his way into the #WWEHOF! Congratulations to @brutusbeefcake_ on your induction! #WrestleMania”

