WWE Title Match Announced For Extreme Rules

Rusev won a Gauntlet Match on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion AJ Styles. Other participants in the Gauntlet were The Miz, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and Big E.

Rusev will get his WWE Title shot at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Extreme Rules takes place on July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Rusev vs. AJ Styles

Multi-Man Match to Determine New #1 Contender for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. More Superstars TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss