Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.
Tensions continue to boil over between @FightOwensFight and the #NewDay on #SDLive! @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/YWEjDl3WS4
— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019
Tonight’s SmackDown opened with Kofi issuing a challenge to Owens. Owens came out and accepted the challenge.
The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:
Men’s MITB Ladder Match
Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA
Women’s MITB Ladder Match
Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Superstars TBA
WWE Universal Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Steel Cage Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
Roman Reigns vs. Elias