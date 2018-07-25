WWE Title Match Set For SummerSlam, Updated Card

Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view. The match was made on tonight’s SmackDown and the contract was signed. Joe defeated R-Truth in a short match earlier in the night.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBD vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tournament Winners vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.