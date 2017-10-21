WWE TLC 2017 PPV: Updated Lineup For Sunday Night

As noted, a bad illness spreading across some of the WWE roster as heavily affected the originally scheduled lineup for this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

With the changes to the card we reported on over the past 24 hours, featured below is the latest officially advertised lineup for Sunday night’s big event.

WWE TLC 2017

Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

* Kurt Angle, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, Kane, The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

RAW Women’s Championship

* Alexa Bliss (C) vs. Mickie James

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

* Kalisto (C) vs. Enzo Amore

* Asuka vs. Emma

* Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander

Kickoff Show

* Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Join us here on Sunday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view.