WWE TLC 2017 Results & Live Discussion (10/22)

WWE TLC 2017 takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN on October 22nd.

TLC Kickoff Show:

– Renee Young welcomes us to the Kickoff Show panel featuring herself, Dave Otunga, and Peter Rosenberg. They hype up the TLC main event featuring Kurt Angle.

– The Miz cuts a promo in the back for his main event later, and says he’s tired of hearing about Angle’s accomplishments. Miz says he’s looking forward to demolishing Angle tonight because it’s a rare opportunity.

– Back to the Kickoff Show panel, Renee hypes up the inter-brand AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor match tonight. They mention that they’re both former leaders of “the club.” Peter Rosenberg hypes up NXT War Games on November 18th, the Saturday before Survivor Series.

– We see a promo video for Asuka’s debut. We then go to a backstage interview with Emma where she complains about how much hype there’s been for Asuka’s debut tonight. Emma says this is her first singles match on a PPV, and her spotlight is too bright for Asuka to overshadow.

– Kurt and Jason run into each other backstage and hug. Jordan wishes Kurt luck tonight and says he’s an inspiration. Elias interrupts despite Kurt asking him not to, and says the people need to hear him tonight, and he doesn’t want to be overshadowed by Kurt’s return. Elias says he wants a special musical performance tonight, and Kurt agrees but tells him to leave him alone right now. Jordan sarcastically thanks Elias for adding to the PPV, and Elias says at least he’s on the PPV tonight. Elias walks off as Kurt and Jordan look on.

– Drew Gulak has a megaphone and he takes over the Kickoff Show panel table. He says the powers that be cut him off the show tonight, and he has a plan to make a better 205 Live and cruiserweight division. He says he wants to fight chants, flying, flipping, and elaborate outfits, among other things.

– Mickie James does an interview backstage where she says she’s not the oldest female member of the roster, and says she’s confident going into her Women’s Title match tonight.

– AJ Styles does an interview backstage where he says his match with Balor is something that people want to see all over the world. He says tonight they’re going to show the WWE Universe what they’re all about.

– We go to the stage with Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Booker T who introduce the upcoming Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox match.

– Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox: Alicia rolls outside for a breather early on, then back in the ring Sasha hits a Thesz Press and pummels on Fox. Sasha throws Fox around by the hair a couple times, then corners her against the turnbuckle. Fox begs for mercy, but Banks hits a big kick to the head. Fox rolls outside and throws a temper tantrum. Banks goes up top, but Fox shoves her off and she falls down to the floor. Fox hits a side walk slam on the floor at ringside, then slams Sasha’s head on the apron before rolling her back in. Fox holds Banks down in a headlock before throwing her back outside. The ref starts counting but Banks rolls back in. Fox appears to go for a headlock, but decides against it and pushes Banks down. Fox hits a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Headlock from Fox, but Banks fights out and hits a cross body. Alicia rolls up Banks, but Banks shoves her outside and Fox hits the floor hard. Back in the ring, Banks hits some right hands and then a hurricanrana. Banks throws a knee to the face, and Fox answers with a big boot. Fox goes for a scissor kick and misses, and Banks comes back with the Banks Statement for the win.

Winner via submission: Sasha Banks

– We see a video package promoting Kurt Angle’s in-ring return tonight.

– Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose do an interview backstage where the discuss teaming up with Kurt Angle tonight. Ambrose brings up that Angle hasn’t been in a WWE ring in a long time, and Rollins says they’re all ready for war.

WWE TLC 2017:

– The pay-per-view broadcast opens up with a video package going over Kurt Angle’s legacy, and his return to the ring at TLC tonight. We also see promotional videos for Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James, Asuka vs. Emma, and then footage of Kane’s return.

– Cole welcomes us to the Target Center, and we’ll be starting off with Emma and Asuka.

– Emma vs. Asuka: Emma ducks a clothesline off the opening bell, but Asuka comes back with am armbar until Emma reaches the ropes. Emma slaps Asuka across he face then starts working on her arm. They wrestle around the mat and Emma hits another slap to the face. Asuka hits a butt bump and then an ankle lock. Emma counters and sends Asuka out to ringside, where Emma follows up with a baseball slide dropkick. Back in the ring, Emma continues to beat down Asuka, and hits a cross body in the corner. Emma and Asuka start trading punches and slaps in the middle of the ring until Asuka drops her and follows up with a running knee to the face. Asuka follows up with kicks and a missile dropkick off the middle rope. More kicks to the face from Asuka, but Emma comes back with an elbow to the head. Emma hits a running knee of her own for a two count. Emma starts stomping on Asuka until Asuka grabs her leg and puts her in an ankle lock. Asuka then hits a German suplex and Emma rolls outside. Asuka comes out to the apron and Emma throws her down to the floor. Back in the ring, Asuka fires back with a kick to the head and then put her in the Asuka Lock. Emma taps out and Asuka wins her WWE debut match.

Winner via submission: Asuka

– The Miz is backstage with Cesaro and Sheamus, and they’re trashing Kurt Angle. Braun Strowman walks in and tells Miz to save the pep talk and stay out of his way, he’ll handle them all tonight. Kane appears and says he does what he wants, and if there’s anyone who will take the others out tonight, it’s him. Miz says there’s enough to go around as tonight is their chance to change the face of WWE. Braun and Kane walk off, then Miz and The Bar bump fists.

– Elias comes out to the stage for a song, but as he begins he gets interrupted by vegetables being thrown at him. The lights turn on and it’s revealed to be Jason Jordan throwing the produce at him. Jordan continues to heckle Elias before he leaves with his shopping cart full of loose vegetables. Elias isn’t happy and he leaves.

– Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs. Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann: Kendrick takes down Swann in the opening moments and gets control of the match. Gallagher tags in and Swann comes back with a dropkick. Cedric and Kendrick come in next, and Gallagher trips Cedric from ringside. Swann retaliates with a swanton bomb off the apron into Gallagher at ringside. Kendrick charges at Cedric but Cedric throws him outside and follows up with a big suicide dive. Back in the ring, Swann and Alexander double team Kendrick and hit a backbreaker. Swann gets distracted by Gallagher and Kendrick throws him down to the mat. Gallagher and Kendrick now take turns beating down Swann. Cedric comes in and the fight spills out to ringside where Kendrick hits a vertical suplex on Swann on the floor. Back in the ring, Kendrick hits two kicks to the face on Cedric, then locks him in the Hook. Cedric reverses into a pin, but Kendrick turns it back around into the submission. Swann comes off the top with a Phoenix Splash to break up the submission. Gallagher runs in and headbutts Swann, then Cedric takes out Gallagher and hits the Lumbar Check on Kendrick for the win. Cedric and Swann celebrate their win after the match.

Winners: Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander

– Alexa Bliss does an interview backstage where she makes fun of Mickie James for wearing mom jeans and takes shots at her age.

– Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James: Bliss’ Women’s Championship is on the line in this one. Mickie takes down Bliss to the mat in the opening moments and rolls her up for a one count, and Bliss is getting frustrated. Mickie charges and Alexa and the champion retreats to the apron. Mickie pulls Alexa back in and continually throws her down to the mat by the hair. Mickie follows up with a running boot to the face for a two count. Bliss comes back with a shot on Mickie’s left arm, and she continues working on that shoulder. Mickie tries to fight back but Bliss keeps her grounded and continues to work on the bad shoulder. Mickie finally fires up and the two trade punches in the middle of the ring. Mickie hits a kick and both women are down. Mickie takes the champion down and rolls her up for a two count. Bliss hits the sunset flip powerbomb. Mickie goes up top but Bliss knocks her down and Mickie sells the shoulder again. Bliss goes up top for the Twisted Bliss, but Mickie moves. Mickie goes up top now and hits the moonsault for a two count. Mickie picks up Bliss but Bliss pulls her down face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Bliss immediately follows up with a DDT for the win to retain her Women’s Title.

Winner & still Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss

– Mickie does a post-match interview in the ring and says she gave her heart and soul in the ring tonight. She says it won’t be her last time in a Women’s Title match. Mickie high-fives fans on the way back and gets teary-eyed on the ramp.

– We see a Survivor Series promo video for November 19th featuring Jinder Mahal, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and others.

– Rollins and Ambrose approach Angle backstage in his locker room. Angle says he couldn’t let Rollins and Ambrose go in a two-on-five match alone, and he had to step in to help them. Rollins and Ambrose hand Angle a Shield vest and say he’s part of the team, and Angle says “believe that.”

– Elias is back out to the stage to attempt performing his song again. He sings but stops when the boos become too loud for him to hear himself. More vegetables come flying at Elias from off-screen, and it’s Jason Jordan again. Jordan continues to throw vegetables and fruits at Elias until he leaves the stage. Elias runs off and Jordan waves at the crowd then leaves with his cart again.

