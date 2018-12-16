WWE TLC Main Event Revealed, TLC Kickoff Pre-show Video & Theme Song

– Above is the 2019 WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show video with Jonathan Coachman, David Otunga, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
– “Body Talks” by The Struts is the official theme song for tonight’s TLC pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.
– Kayla Braxton interviewed SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on the TLC Kickoff pre-show tonight and The Man indicated that tonight’s main event will be the first-ever women’s TLC match, the Triple Threat against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Below are a few shots from the segment:
"I know the deck is stacked against me, but I'm changing the industry!" – #TheMan & #TheChamp @BeckyLynchWWE #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/G5ierD4raS
The women of #RAW better have 👀 at the back of their heads, because #TheMan is looking to give out some receipts tonight! #WWETLC @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/MSteUR7jCu
