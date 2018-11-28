WWE TLC Updated Card: First-Ever Title Match Announced

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been cleared to return to the ring. She will defend her title at the WWE TLC pay-per-view in a TLC Triple Threat against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. WWE is touting this as the first-ever women’s TLC match.

Flair vs. Lynch was originally announced for TLC but SmackDown General Manager Paige announced a Battle Royal with the winner earning the third spot in the match. Asuka won that Battle Royal, last eliminating Sonya Deville. Other participants were Carmella, Mandy Rose, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Zelina Vega, Lana and Naomi.

TLC takes place on December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (c)

TLC Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

Stipulation: Strowman, currently out with an injury, earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins, but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

TBA vs. TBA