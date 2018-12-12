WWE TLC Updated Card: Who Made It To The Mixed Match Challenge Finals?

The finals of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge season 2 are now official for Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view. It will be R-Truth and Carmella vs. Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal.

Tonight’s MMC episode saw Truth and Carmella defeat The Miz and Asuka while Fox and Mahal defeated Bayley and Apollo Crews, who was replacing Finn Balor. Stay tuned as we will have more details on tonight’s episode soon.

As noted, the winners of Sunday’s MMC finals will earn the #30 spots in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches at the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, plus a vacation to anywhere in the world, at least in the storylines.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, California:

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (c)

TLC Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

TLC Match

Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

Stipulation: Strowman, currently out with an injury, earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins, but he will lose all red brand authority if he loses.

Tables Match

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

Chairs Match

Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

Ladder Match

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Stipulation: Elias’ guitar will be hanging above the ring as a weapon.

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre