SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys will address rumors on Jeff Hardy’s status during tomorrow’s SmackDown episode.

As seen below, Matt Hardy took to Twitter during this week’s RAW and announced the segment for tomorrow’s SmackDown.

The status of The Hardys as been up in the air since Jeff reportedly suffered a right knee injury at the April 20 WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin when The Hardys defeated The Usos. It was rumored that Jeff may be undergoing surgery after this week’s SmackDown, but that was not confirmed.

There’s no word yet on if WWE plans to take the titles off The Hardys this week, but we will keep you updated. The Hardys just won the titles earlier this month.