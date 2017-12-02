WWE To Air NXT Special On USA Network This Month?

It looks like WWE is gearing up for an NXT special of some kind.

The official website of the USA Network currently lists a one-hour NXT show for their schedule on Wednesday, December 13th.

According to USANetwork.com, NXT is scheduled to air from 7-8pm EST. While it is unknown what WWE is planning to air in this block, the belief is that it will be part of the special WWE Week presentation on the cable channel.

WWE Week on the USA Network begins with RAW on Monday, December 11th and continues with SmackDown Live on Tuesday, December 12th and the annual Tribute To The Troops special on Thursday, December 14th.