WWE To Announce Huge Event Soon?

WWE officials are seriously discussing an all-women’s event for main roster Superstars, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Word is that the event would take place in late September or October.

These talks have been going on for a few weeks now, according to PWInsider. Early word is that the show might take place at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island in September. It was speculated that the date could be September 30th as WWE currently has no events listed for that Sunday. WWE has a RAW episode booked for Seattle the next day, which create some logistical issues with running the Sunday show on Long Island.

As noted, RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be on Monday’s RAW to make a “historic announcement” for the company. There’s speculation on Stephanie announcing this all-women’s event or the new RAW Women’s Tag Team Titles. Stay tuned for updates on the all-women’s event and Stephanie’s announcement.