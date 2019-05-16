WWE TV shows may be headed to BT Sport in the UK, according to The Telegraph.

BT Sport is set to announce plans to air RAW and SmackDown as part of a dramatic shake-up in broadcasting rights. Sky Sports has exclusively shown WWE programming in the UK for more than thirty years.

There’s no word yet on when the deal will be announced, but WWE executives have stated that they hope to announce the new international TV deals before late 2019 as WWE’s current deal with Sky expires in December. The leak by The Telegraph suggests the announcement will be coming soon. They noted that the terms of the deal have been agreed on by WWE and BT Sport.

BT Sport also airs UFC programming in the UK.

The Mirror reported that Sky officials have been frustrated with WWE showing their pay-per-view events on the WWE Network. A subscription to the network costs £9.99 a month while Sky charges around £20 per WWE pay-per-view.