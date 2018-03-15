WWE To Announce WrestleMania 35 This Week?

It looks like WWE will be officially announcing WrestleMania 35 on Friday.

The NFL’s New York Giants announced today that a “major event” will be coming to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey soon. They have a press conference to reveal that event scheduled for Friday.

MetLife Stadium has been expected for the WrestleMania 35 location for a while now. Barstool Sports reported earlier this year that WWE decided on going with the New York – New Jersey area again after heavily considering Philadelphia and Detroit. The rumored date is Sunday, April 7th, 2019.

Barstool also noted that WWE will likely run the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the Hall of Fame, WWE NXT Takeover, RAW and SmackDown that weekend. WWE’s announcement on Friday will likely include confirmation on other plans for WrestleMania 35 Week.

WWE last ran MetLife Stadium for the biggest show of the year in 2013 with WrestleMania 29, also held on April 7th that year.