WWE may have big plans for the winner of the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match this year.

There has been a strong push within the WWE creative team to have the 2019 men’s MITB briefcase holder come out of the whole process looking like a real star, according to @WrestleVotes.

There’s a feeling backstage that the company has “completely blown” the winners and their cash-ins over the last two years. It sounds like they are looking to fix that this year.

Braun Strowman won the 2018 men’s MITB match and cashed in on then-champion Roman Reigns, but the match ended in a No Contest due to interference from Brock Lesnar. Baron Corbin won the briefcase in 2017 but lost to then-champion Jinder Mahal.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.