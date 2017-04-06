WWE To Release “Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection” DVD This Year

WWE will be releasing a new three-disc DVD set on 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle later this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. It’s worth noting that Amazon has the studio listed as Warner Brothers and not WWE Studios.

“Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection” is currently scheduled to be released on August 1st of this year. WDN notes that this will be a match compilation with a new Angle interview included. It will also be a DVD-only offering as there are no plans to release it on Blu-ray. You can pre-order the DVD via Amazon this link.

Below is the full synopsis for the release: