WWE Trying To Sign UK Stars To Keep Them From The Competition?

WWE has recently signed or offered contracts to around 20 indie wrestlers from the UK, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Some of the names include Toni Storm, Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff, El Ligero, Travis Banks, Chris Brookes and Eddie Dennis.

WWE appears to be trying to sign as many UK indie wrestlers as they can as a way to keep them from the ITV World of Sport wrestling promotion and to do their own projects. World of Sport recently taped 10 weeks of TV and should premiere in late July or August. The ITV tapings featured Grado at the top star, Moose, Will Ospreay, Joe Hendry, Martin Cooper and others, with former WWE Superstar Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) as an announcer.

WWE is expected to make UK-related announcements, possibly a local TV deal, at the June 18th and June 19th WWE UK Title tournament events from Royal Albert Hall. ITV will air for at least 10 weeks and WWE is looking to get their own projects up & running to keep talents from going to work for ITV.

The current WWE European tour has featured several WWE UK Superstars. Last night’s WWE 205 Live episode included matches with Tyler Bate, Kenny Williams, Flash Morgan, James Drake and Joseph Conners.

WWE also announced this week that they are bringing Ronda Rousey to the UK later this summer for a match. Rousey, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins have been announced for a special WWE live event from London, England at The O2 on Wednesday, August 29th.