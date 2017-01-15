WWE U.K. Title Tournament Day 1 Results (1/14/2017): Blackpool, England

On Saturday evening, WWE held the first half of their 16-man tournament to crown their first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Below are quick-match results and an updated look at where the tournament brackets stand going into tonight’s event, which will feature the conclusion of the tourney and the crowning of WWE’s first-ever U.K. Champion.

WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament – Day 1 Results * Tyler Bate def. Tucker

* Jordan Devlin def. Danny Burch

* Trent Seven def. H.C. Dyer

* Wolfgang def. Tyson T-Bone * Mark Andrews def. Dan Moloney

* Joseph Conners def. James Drake

* Pete Dunne def. Roy Johnson

* Sam Gradwell def. Saxon Huxley