WWE U.K. Title Tournament Day 1 Results (1/14/2017): Blackpool, England
On Saturday evening, WWE held the first half of their 16-man tournament to crown their first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.
Below are quick-match results and an updated look at where the tournament brackets stand going into tonight’s event, which will feature the conclusion of the tourney and the crowning of WWE’s first-ever U.K. Champion.
WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament – Day 1 Results
* Tyler Bate def. Tucker
* Jordan Devlin def. Danny Burch
* Trent Seven def. H.C. Dyer
* Wolfgang def. Tyson T-Bone
* Mark Andrews def. Dan Moloney
* Joseph Conners def. James Drake
* Pete Dunne def. Roy Johnson
* Sam Gradwell def. Saxon Huxley