WWE U.K. Title Tournament Day 2 Results (1/15/2017): Tyler Bate Wins Title

On Sunday evening, WWE held day two of their two-day, 16-man tournament to crown the company’s first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

The second night of action held inside the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, which aired live via the WWE Network, saw the conclusion of the tournament and the crowning of the first-ever WWE U.K. Champion.

Below are complete results of the second and final night of action in the tournament. For complete day one results, click here.

Quarter Final # 1

Pete Dunne defeats Sam Gradwell with a powerslam against the top turnbuckle. After Pete Dunne gets his arm raised as the winner he attacks Gradwell and uses his Bitter End finisher (Pumphandle lift dropped into reverse STO).

Quarter Final # 2

Mark Andrews defeated Joseph Conners with a beautiful Shooting Star Press

Quarter Final # 3

Wolfgang defeated Trent Seven with his “The Howling” Swanton Bomb

Quarter Final # 4

Tyler Bate defeated Jordan Devlin with his Tyler Driver 97

Semi-Final # 1

Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews with The Bitter End. Good back and forth match with lots of reversals and close 3 counts

Semi-Final # 2

Tyler Bate defeats Wolfgang with his Tyler Driver 97 finisher. After the match Pete Dunne attacks Tyler Bate from behind and rams his shoulder into the steel post.

Neville makes his entrance saying that it seems like someone has been forgotten again. First the Cruiserweight Classic, then 205 Live and now the UK Championship . He says he should be the UK Champion by default! He says he understands why he was excluded from the tournament because they needed it to be competitive and he would have won the whole tournament. He says he is the greatest wrestler from this country and from the entire continent and no one will ever defeat him. Cue the entrance music of Tommy End as he will be facing Neville!

Special non tournament match

Neville defeated Tommy End with his Red Arrow finisher.

Get a report on Tyler Bate’s condition: he has suffered a separated shoulder but has still been cleared by doctors to compete in the final.

Finn Bálor makes an appearance and hyped up the crowd for the final match.

Final Match

19 year old Tyler Bate defeats his former teacher Pete Dunne with the Tyler Driver 97 to become the first ever United Kingdom Champion! Match of the night! Triple H, William Regal Fit Finley and Finn Balor present Tyler Bate the belt and put it around his waist!