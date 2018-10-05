WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne Out With “Severe” Injury?

WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is reportedly injured.

Dunne was scheduled to compete for Destiny Wrestling this weekend but they have announced that The Bruiserweight has been pulled due to an injury. No word yet on what the injury is or how much time Dunne will miss but we will keep you updated. The word “severe” was used to describe the injury but it appears that has been edited. Destiny noted in a Facebook comment that WWE would be announcing the injury in the next few days but they were limited in what they could confirm. Dunne worked last Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling event in London and defeated Ilja Dragunov but there was no sign of an injury.

Destiny also announced that Trent Seven and Tyler Bate will be appearing this weekend to represent British Strong Style now that Dunne is out. Dunne was set to defend his Destiny Title against Josh Alexander on Sunday at their Raising Hell event in Ontario but Low Ki will be replacing him.