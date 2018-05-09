WWE UK Invasion Set For WWE 205 Live, Charlotte Flair Talks MITB (Video), WWE NXT Promo

– Below is a promo for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode with Kassius Ohno vs. Tommaso Ciampa:

– WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick revealed on tonight’s episode that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and other Superstars from the division will do compete “alongside and against” some of the WWE UK Superstars at next Tuesday’s show, which will be taped in London.

– As noted, Charlotte Flair defeated Peyton Royce on this week’s SmackDown to qualify for the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match to take place next month. Below is a post-show tweet and backstage video from Flair, who says she will reclaim her throne when she wins the MITB contract.