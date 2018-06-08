WWE UK Superstars Advance In Title Tournament, Full Bracketology Video, More

Above is the full Bracketology special for the WWE UK Title tournament, which was set to premiere on the WWE Network tonight.

The Bracketology special is hosted by Charly Caruso and Nigel McGuinness, and includes comments from Triple H, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and others.

The opening round of the tournament kicked off today at the UK Download Festival. The first two matches saw Flash Morgan Webster defeat James Drake while Ashton Smith defeated Joseph Conners. More matches held this afternoon saw Travis Banks defeat Ligero while Zack Gibson defeated Amir Jordan.

Webster will now face the winner of Tyson T-Bone vs. Jordan Devlin in the quarterfinals while Smith will face Banks. Gibson will face the winner of Drew Gulak vs. Jack Gallagher, which was taped at the recent WWE NXT TV tapings.

WWE confirmed on their website that video of these First Round matches taking place at Download will be released online starting next week. Stay tuned for more tournament updates from Download.

The WWE UK Title tournament will tape on Monday, June 18th and Tuesday, June 19th at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Dunne will defend his title against the winner of the tournament at the June 19th show. The taped tournament will then air on the WWE Network on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th at 3pm EST.

Speaking of Ligero, below is his promo video that was released. The masked UK Superstar was eliminated from the tournament before we got a chance to recap the video but he talks about looking up to wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and non-masked wrestlers such as WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Randy Savage. Ligero went on and talked about how he prides himself on having a strong work ethic. We should see more of Ligero on the WWE UK series that is expected to be announced in the next month or so.