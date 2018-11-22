WWE UK Title Match Announced, NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set, More (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

– Today’s second episode of WWE NXT UK saw Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews debut as a tag team, picking up the win over Saxon Huxley and Joseph Conners. Webster and Andrews are asking fans on Twitter to help with their new tag team name. The finish saw Huxley get pinned after refusing to tag Conners in. Conners then attacked Huxley after the match.

Below is backstage video of Huxley talking to Radzi Chinyanganya after the turn by his partner. Huxley says he does not like having his intelligence insulted, especially by a man who was supposed to be his partner. Huxley says Conners will soon find out that he has just awoken The Divine Beast inside of Saxon Huxley.

– NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint has announced that Jordan Devlin will receive a title shot from WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne on next Wednesday’s show. Joe Coffey vs. Sid Scala has also been confirmed for next Wednesday. Below are related tweets from today’s episodes:

I’ve noticed @Jordan_Devlin1 in recent weeks; both from his in-ring performances and from the way he’s been talking about our WWE UK Champion. So next week on #NXTUK he’ll get his wish and go one on one with @PeteDunneYxB with the title on the line! — Johnny Saint (@JohnnySaintWWE) November 21, 2018

All I needed was an opportunity, and now i’ve got one… and it’s a big one. https://t.co/nTP2S1jeEZ — Sid Scala (@SidScala) November 21, 2018

– Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm is now official for the finals of the NXT UK Women’s Title tournament. As we’ve noted, WWE has already revealed that Ripley won the title. This week’s first NXT UK episode saw Ripley defeat Xia Brookside to advance while Storm, the winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, defeated Isla Dawn to advance. The second episode saw Ripley defeat Dakota Kai and Storm defeat Jinny to advance to the finals. It looks like the title match between Storm and Ripley will air on the first December 5 episode.

Below are photos & videos from this week’s tournament matches along with backstage videos from the finalists, plus a look at the brackets (from before Storm defeated Jinny). Ripley told Radzi that her confidence is always skyrocketing and she just proved she deserved to be in the finals. Ripley added that she’s a winner and she came to rip through the women’s division. Storm told Radzi that mind games from Ripley won’t work with her because it’s Toni Time now.

RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork: @RheaRipley_WWE makes her way to the ring for the first of TWO semifinal matches in the #NXTUK #WomensChampionship tournament! pic.twitter.com/DZgEocvsEM — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 21, 2018