WWE UK Title Match On NXT, Triple H Thanks Orlando (Video), The Revival’s Theme

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “Southern Pride” theme song for new RAW Superstars Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, The Revival:

– The next WWE UK Title match to air on WWE NXT TV will take place on the April 19th episode as Tyler Bate defends against Jack Gallagher. WWE UK competitors Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven and Wolfgang will be sitting at ringside for the match.

– Triple H tweeted the following video after leaving Orlando on Wednesday night following a huge week for the company. He wrote, “#WWEHOF #NXTTakeOver #WrestleMania #Raw #SDLive #WWENXT All. Sold. Out. Thank you, Orlando. Time to go home…”