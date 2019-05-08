It was announced on today’s WWE NXT UK episode that there will be a Fatal 4 Way in four weeks and the winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to WWE UK Champion WALTER for a future title match.

Qualifying matches for the Fatal 4 Way began on this week’s NXT UK episode as Joe Coffey defeated Flash Morgan Webster to advance.

Wolfgang vs. Dave Mastiff and Ligero vs. Jordan Devlin will air next Wednesday as qualifying matches. Travis Banks vs. Joseph Conners will also air at a later date to determine the final spot.

WALTER will defend his title before the winner of the Fatal 4 Way is determined. His match with former champion Pete Dunne will air on the WWE Network in two weeks. That is the rematch from WALTER’s big win at NXT “Takeover: New York” during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

There’s no word yet on when the Fatal 4 Way winner will get their title shot from WALTER, but WWE would have time to do it at the NXT “Takeover: XXV” event on Saturday, June 8 from Bridgeport, CT. We will keep you updated.

Below is a graphic for Dunne vs. WALTER, along with shots from Coffey vs. Webster:

In 4️⃣ WEEKS, there will be a #Fatal4Way to determine the No. 1 Contender for the #NXTUK Championship! Qualifying matches for the #Fatal4Way match kick off TODAY! pic.twitter.com/OefFs0fpm1 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 8, 2019