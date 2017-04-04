WWE United States Title Match Announced For Payback

The first official match for the WWE Payback pay-per-view is Chris Jericho’s WrestleMania 33 rematch against new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

No other matches have been announced for Payback as of this writing but it’s believed new WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will work the show as he’s featured in promotional material.

Payback takes place on April 30th from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, which is the hometown of RAW Women’s Champion Bayley.