WWE Universal Title Match Confirmed For Great Balls Of Fire, GBOF Video Promo

Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with the title on the line is now official for the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Joe became the new #1 contender after beating Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt in the Fatal 5 Way main event of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Great Balls of Fire takes place on July 9th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. You can see a new video promo for the pay-per-view above. This will be Lesnar’s first title defense since winning the title from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 in early April.