WWE has confirmed that Big E is currently dealing with a knee injury and is not cleared to compete.

WWE’s announcement picked up on the earlier tweet from Big E, where he indicated a torn meniscus. There’s no word yet on if he will need surgery or how long he will be out of action.

As noted, it was speculated that he suffered the injury while taking the crossbody from Cesaro in Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown main event, which saw The New Day defeat The Bar and Drew McIntyre.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the injury along with the original tweet from Big E:

Big E suffers torn meniscus

Big E of The New Day has suffered a torn meniscus, according to a tweet from the Superstar posted Thursday afternoon.

He is not currently medically cleared for action.

Stay with all of WWE’s digital platforms for more details on Big E’s status as they become available.