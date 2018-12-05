WWE Vet Gives Praise & Names Mandy Rose’s Move, Pete Dunne On WWE NXT UK Concerns

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne continues to assure fans on social media that the UK indie scene is in good hands now that WWE is expanding in the country. Dunne used Twitter just last week to shoot down concerns over the new UK talent restrictions that WWE has placed on some WWE NXT UK Superstars.

Dunne wrote today, “NXT coexists with an independent scene in the US. The UK will be no different. Now let’s just take a look at how far British wrestling has come. 12 years ago when I started this was not a career for anyone, now it’s attainable and thus a thriving scene of top quality has emerged.”

– Mandy Rose is using the “Kiss The Rose” name for her flying pump knee finisher, thanks to a recommendation from WWE veteran Goldust. The two had this exchange after last night’s SmackDown episode: