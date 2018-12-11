WWE Veteran Deletes All Of His Old Tweets, Possibly Avoiding Controversy?

It’s interesting to note that Dolph Ziggler apparently wiped his Twitter account clean today.

The only tweet that is on his page as of this writing is a reply to a Twitch stream from Tyler Breeze, seen below.

Ziggler started deleting the tweets earlier this afternoon and did so fairly quickly, indicating he used some sort of app to clean everything up. Ziggler even deleted a new tweet he had made to announce some upcoming stand-up comedy dates.

Ziggler, who is trying to make it in the comedy & TV world outside of WWE, cleaned his account up at a time when professional athletes and celebrities are dealing with issues as people are uncovering somewhat controversial tweets they made years ago.