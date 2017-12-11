WWE Week Kicks Off, The Rock On Daughter Simone’s New Role, Sasha Banks & Bayley

– Below is a promo for WWE Week on the USA Network, which kicks off with tonight’s RAW from Cleveland. WWE Week will then continue with Tuesday’s SmackDown from Cincinnati, Wednesday’s WWE NXT broadcast debut, Thursday’s 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops, Thursday’s “Damnation” with guest star Luke Harper and Saturday’s airing of “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” with The Rock.

– Fans in the UK will be able to purchase two new WWE Home Video titles on Sasha Banks and Bayley on January 29th, 2018. The single-disc “Sasha Banks: Iconic Matches” and “Bayley: Iconic Matches” titles are currently available for pre-order at just £4.99 via WWEDVD.co.uk. These will be exclusive to the UK but the discs were included in recent “Ultimate Fan Pack” figure sets from Mattel that were sold in the United States. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below are previews for the titles:

Sasha Banks helped usher in a new era of competition on the RAW roster during the Women’s Revolution of 2015. Since then, the ultra-confident Banks has made history at every turn, competing in the first-ever women’s Iron Man and Hell in a Cell matches, all while becoming a multiple-time RAW Women’s Champion. Refusing to be looked over or set aside, Sasha has proven time and again that she runs the roost in the RAW Women’s Division. Now relive 3 of Sasha Banks most iconic matches and find out why she is a Legit Boss!

———-

When Bayley steps through the ropes, her opponents can be sure of two things: Bayley’s gonna hug you, then she’s gonna suplex you! Classic showdowns against Sasha Banks, Asuka and Nia Jax helped set a new standard for the women’s divisions in both NXT and WWE, quickly establishing Bayley as one of the most popular female Superstars! Relive 3 classic Bayley matches and find out for yourself why Bayley’s ever-present smile and an overwhelming enthusiasm make her impossible to root against.

– The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson began her duties as the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador today as nominations for the 75th Golden Globes were announced. The role was previously referred to as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe.

Simone received a lot of attention from the wrestling community several weeks back when the role was announced as she commented on what she loves about the business, revealing that she’s thought about pursuing a career as a pro wrestler:

“It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue.”

The former WWE Champion wrote the following on the new gig for his daughter: