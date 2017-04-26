WWE Wins Webby Award, Jerry Lawler – Scott Steiner News, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Des Moines, Iowa:

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler confirmed on his latest “Dinner with The King” podcast that he will be working Monday’s post-RAW “RAW Talk” episode on the WWE Network. As noted, Lawler will also be working the WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show on Sunday. The WWE website notes that “RAW Talk” will air after Payback but apparently it won’t air until Monday. Lawler also revealed that he’s scheduled to interrupt Scott Steiner at Thursday’s Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs game in Memphis. Steiner is supposed to talk bad about Memphis, leading to Lawler coming out to defend the city. Lawler wasn’t sure if a physical altercation between the two will take place. Check out Lawler’s latest podcast at this link.

– WWE has won the People’s Voice award at the 2017 Webby Awards for WrestleMania 32. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the honor: