WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Revealed, Champions Crowned In The Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss revealed on tonight’s WWE RAW that the first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be decided at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

There will be a Chamber match with 3 teams from RAW and 3 teams from SmackDown. The winning team will be crowned the champions, indicating the titles will be defended on both brands.

There’s no word yet on the 6 teams but we will keep you updated.

Bliss also revealed the new title belts, which you can see below.

The 2019 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.