WWE Working On Big Plans For The Future Of NXT

There could be major WWE NXT expansion coming soon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE officials are currently looking at expanding the NXT brand, using the added revenue that has been coming in from the various new deals WWE has signed.

No word yet on when the expansion could begin or exactly what they have planned but the ideas include more WWE Performance Centers around the world and more international territories. The Observer notes that more international territories would lead to even more aggressive talent acquisitions by the company as they look to lock-in wrestlers who have marketable potential.