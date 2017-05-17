WWE Working On Attitude Era DVD, SmackDown Top 10, The Rock “Parade” Cover

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Manchester, NH:

– WWE has plans to release a “1997: Dawn of the Attitude” DVD this coming October, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The set will look at the beginning of The Attitude Era with Steve Austin, DX, The Hart Foundation, Kane, the Montreal Screwjob and more.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock is featured with his Baywatch co-stars on the cover of the weekend issue of Parade. Baywatch hits theaters next Thursday, May 25th and already has a big buzz going on social media.