WWE Working On Second 365 Special, Scott Hall Update (Video), Sonya Deville

– Below is recent video of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall giving an update on how he’s doing in a new interview with Bill Apter. Hall first appears at the 2:11 mark. Hall notes that he still hangs out with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as they live in the same neighborhood but he jokes that Page is obnoxiously positive.

Hall also comments on working as Commissioner for several indie promotions around the world and how his son Cody Hall is doing his own thing on the indies overseas. Hall says if he could choose between being wrestling coach to his son and being dad, he chooses dad. Hall also says he’s not where he wants to be but he’s not where he used to be.

– The second WWE 365 special will focus on WWE Champion AJ Styles, according to PWInsider. The premiere 365 episode aired on the WWE Network earlier this month and followed Kevin Owens over 1 year.

– New RAW Superstar Sonya Deville will continue working WWE NXT live events this weekend with the Road Trip shows on the East Coast. No word yet on when Deville and Mandy Rose will join Paige for the main roster live events. As Deville worked last night’s NXT tapings in what may be her final yellow brand TV match, a No Holds Barred match against new SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott. That match will air next week.