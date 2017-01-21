WWE Working On Seth Rollins DVD, Nikki Bella Wants To Marry John Cena (Video), More

– WWE is reportedly working on a DVD set about Seth Rollins titled Building The Architect. The set would feature both a documentary and some of his matches. Below is the synopsis for the DVD, courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network:

The Architect” has created the perfect blueprint for success in WWE with multiple championships, a massive fan base, and a plethora of incredible matches under his belt. Now for the first time ever, hear from Seth Rollins himself as he tells his story of how he became a sports-entertainment megastar.

– In a recent video on her YouTube page, WWE star Nikki Bella answered some questions from fans. During the Q&A, Nikki was asked about her relationship with John Cena, and what her answer would be in Cena were to propose to her. Bella answered that she would say yes to marrying Cena in a heartbeat. You can watch it below:

– In Cathy Kelley’s latest video on the WWE YouTube channel, she runs down some of the top reactions from WWE stars to the announcement of Kurt Angle’s Hall of Fame induction. Kelley shows Lana Rusev asking Rusev to “crush” Angle, and some classic footage from the Olympic gold medalist’s career.