WWE Working on SmackDown 1000 Plans, Shawn Michaels Sweet Chin Music Video, The Miz & Maryse

– WWE posted this video looking at 12 unexpected time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music. The Heartbreak Kid turned 53 on Sunday.
– WWE officials are currently working on ideas for the 1000th episode of SmackDown, according to PWInsider. The SmackDown 1000 episode will take place on Tuesday, October 16th from Washington, DC.
– The Miz and Maryse will be live-tweeting during the premiere of their “Miz & Mrs.” docuseries tomorrow night on the USA Network. The show premieres after SmackDown goes off the air.
The Mizanin family Portrait. Tomorrow, @marysemizanin and I during commercial breaks of the #MizAndMrs premiere on @usa_network will be live tweeting. Gonna be an #Awesome night. pic.twitter.com/jwtQ21megH
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 23, 2018