WWE Working on SmackDown 1000 Plans, Shawn Michaels Sweet Chin Music Video, The Miz & Maryse

– WWE posted this video looking at 12 unexpected time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music. The Heartbreak Kid turned 53 on Sunday.

– WWE officials are currently working on ideas for the 1000th episode of SmackDown, according to PWInsider. The SmackDown 1000 episode will take place on Tuesday, October 16th from Washington, DC.

– The Miz and Maryse will be live-tweeting during the premiere of their “Miz & Mrs.” docuseries tomorrow night on the USA Network. The show premieres after SmackDown goes off the air.