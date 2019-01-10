WWE Worlds Collide Coming Soon?, Nigel McGuinness WWE Doc Trailer, Samoa Joe On YouTube

– Samoa Joe has launched a new YouTube channel, using his name Nuufolau Seanoa. Above is his first video, featuring footage from the WWE loop that began at last Saturday’s live event and wrapped with this week’s SmackDown.

– WWE recently filed to trademark the “Worlds Collide” name. It looks like this could be the name of an upcoming WWE event. They filed the following on uses for the name: “Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network”

– As noted, a documentary on Nigel McGuinness will premiere after WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” goes off the air on the WWE Network this Saturday. “Chasing The Magic: The Nigel McGuinness Story” will run for one hour and will premiere at 4:30pm ET after Takeover ends.

Below is the synopsis and a new promo for the doc:

“The story of Nigel McGuinness, a man with lifelong aspirations of becoming a WWE Superstar, whose career was unceremoniously cut short.”