WWE WrestleMania 33 Results & Live Discussion (4/2)

The 33rd annual edition of WWE WrestleMania airs live on April 2nd at 7 PM ET, with the pre-show starting at 5 PM ET. The show will be broadcast live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Join us for live WrestleMania 33 coverage and discussion all day here on SEScoops!

Here’s the current card for WrestleMania 33:

WWE Universal Championship

– Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship

– Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

United States Championship

– Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Non-Sanctioned Match

– Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

– John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

– Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Championship

– Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

WWE Intercontinental Championship

– Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Ladder Match For RAW Tag Titles

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

Kickoff Pre-Show: Six-Woman Match For The SmackDown Women’s Championship

– Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

Kickoff Pre-Show: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– Entrants: Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry, Killian Dain, TBD

Kickoff Pre-Show: WWE Cruiserweight Title

– Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries