WWE’s biggest event of the year WrestleMania takes place tonight from Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ will feature several top Championship matches, including the main event which sees Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair defend their respective RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships, that triple threat match will be rounded out by ‘The Man,’ Becky Lynch.

The Pre-Show is due to start at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on WWE Network.

Here’s the full card for tonight’s main card:

Raw Women’s Championship and Smackdown Women’s Championship Match – Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (winner takes all match)

Batista vs. Triple H (no-holds-barred match)

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (falls count anywhere match)

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Here’s the matches planned for the kickoff show: