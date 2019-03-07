WWE WrestleMania 36 Update: Logo & Official Announcement, More From Press Event

WWE officially announced WrestleMania 36 for April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida earlier today during a press conference at the stadium.

The press conference opened with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Other Superstars featured were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Titus O’Neil, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley. WWE’s Executive Vice President of Special Events, John Saboor, hosted the event along with Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and other locals responsible for helping to make the event happen.

Triple H confirmed that a WWE NXT “Takeover: Tampa” event will take place during WrestleMania 36 Week. WWE did not announce an arena that will host Takeover, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, RAW and SmackDown, but they noted that the Amalie Arena in Tampa will be a top partner for the week. The arena will likely host those events while another local venue will host WrestleMania 36 Axxess.

It appears WWE will work closely with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers for WrestleMania 36 as well. Raymond James Stadium is the current home of the Bucs.

For those who missed it, here is a better look at the WrestleMania 36 logo. The logo features a pirate theme and looks similar to the logo for the Buccaneers.

Below are a few photos from today’s press conference along with WWE’s official announcement on WrestleMania 36:

TAMPA BAY TO HOST WRESTLEMANIA®

TAMPA BAY, FL – March 7, 2019 – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, the Tampa Sports Authority and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) are proud to announce that Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay will host WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

“Tampa Bay is proud to host WrestleMania,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “Our region enjoys a special place in sports entertainment history and has produced many of its iconic figures. We look forward to WWE fans from around the world converging on our city in 2020 to enjoy all that we have to offer.”

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Mayor Buckhorn and Commissioner Hagan for bringing WrestleMania to Tampa Bay for the first time,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “I am confident that Tampa Bay will be an outstanding host for our fans around the world.”

“We are honored to bring WrestleMania back to Florida,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan. “The week of WWE events will not only bring excitement to fans, but also generate a significant economic boom for Tampa Bay’s economy.”

WrestleMania is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration. In addition to WrestleMania 36, other activities planned include WrestleMania Axxess, WWE’s interactive fan festival, as well as four nights of events; SmackDown® Live; 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; NXT® TakeOver™ and Monday Night Raw®. WWE will also host more than a dozen community outreach events, including hospital visits and Be a STAR® bullying prevention rallies, designed to give back to the local region.

Over the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event. This year, WrestleMania 35 takes place Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and streams live around the world on WWE Network.