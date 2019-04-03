WWE WrestleMania Updated Betting Odds, Big Shift For Title Match

WWE’s biggest event of the year is just a few days away. WrestleMania 35 will be taking place from MetLife Stadium this Sunday and is one of the most anticipated in recent memory.

With the three top championship matches decided it will be interesting to see how WWE handles the booking. Here’s the three bouts we’re referring to:

Universal Championship Match – Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

– Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins WWE Championship Match – Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kofi Kingston

Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kofi Kingston WWE RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championship Match – Ronda Rousey (c) vs Charlotte Flair (c) vs Becky Lynch

With the build you would be expecting that the babyfaces in these bouts (Kingston, Rollins and Lynch) would be winning. Under normal circumstances this would definitely be the case, but with three loaded bouts there could be a swerve from WWE. With the Women’s bout headlining there is almost no doubt that Becky Lynch wins the two titles. That leaves Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, and it appears as though Seth’s chances of winning are being shifted.

This is according to the latest betting odds for the WrestleMania 35 event that was released by 5Dimes. Since the match was announced, Rollins had been the favorite to win. That has changed after Monday’s RAW episode as Lesnar is at -125 as a favorite while Rollins is at -115.

