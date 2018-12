Add Natalya to the list of WWE Superstars out of action with an injury.

Last night’s RAW saw Natalya get put through a table by The Riott Squad. This was done to write Natalya off TV as she has an elbow injury, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

There’s no word yet on when Natalya will be back in action or what they have planned for Ember Moon in the storyline with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey but we will keep you updated.