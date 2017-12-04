WWE’s Straight To The Source, Video Of The New Day & Alexa Bliss On “Walk The Prank, Flashback Friday

– Below is behind-the-scenes video of The New Day and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss on the recent WWE edition of “Walk The Prank” on Disney XD:

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on the shortest title reigns in history.

– As noted, WWE Network will premiere Corey Graves’ new “Straight To The Source” show tonight after RAW goes off the air. His first guest will be WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Below is a tune-in advisory WWE sent to us along with a preview for tonight:

Immediately following tonight’s Monday Night Raw, a brand new WWE Network show – WWE Straight to the Source with Corey Graves, will air on WWE Network at 11:06 p.m. ET.

Want the answers to the most burning questions surrounding the “Big Dog”…like what’s the deal with the Shield Reunion? Or those crowd reactions? Is there any unfinished business with John Cena…or the Undertaker?!? Find out all that, and MORE tonight…when WWE’s Corey Graves goes Straight to the Source himself…Roman Reigns.