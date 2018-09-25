WWN Announces 2019 WrestleMania Events Including First Ever DDT and wXw US Shows

By
Bob Krites
-

WWN announced the following:

WWNLive Experience
April 4th-6th, 2019
La Boom – Queens, NY
Brooklyn, NY

Featuring Complete, Authentic Live Events From:

Japan’s DDT – First United States Event Ever!

Germany’s WXW – First United States Event Ever!

WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2019

EVOLVE

SHIMMER

Kaiju Big Battel

Schedule, ticket and other info out soon.

www.MoreThanMania.com