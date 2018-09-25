WWN Announces 2019 WrestleMania Events Including First Ever DDT and wXw US Shows

WWN announced the following:
WWNLive Experience
April 4th-6th, 2019
La Boom – Queens, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Featuring Complete, Authentic Live Events From:
Japan’s DDT – First United States Event Ever!
Germany’s WXW – First United States Event Ever!
WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2019
EVOLVE
SHIMMER
Kaiju Big Battel
Schedule, ticket and other info out soon.
www.MoreThanMania.com
