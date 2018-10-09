WWN Announces Details for Tournament to Crown New Champion

WWN announced the following:

he new WWN Champion will be crowned at EVOLVE 114 on October 28th in Ybor City, FL. There will be a one night tournament to fill the championship that Joey Janela was forced to vacate due to injury. There will be eight competitors in four singles matches. The winners of those four matches will then compete in a ladder match with the WWN Championship belt hanging from the ceiling of The Orpheum. The man who grabs it will be the new WWN Champion! We will announce the participants in the next WWN Alerts. Tickets are now on sale at TicketFly.com. Already confirmed for EVOLVE 114 are:

-EVOLVE Champion Shane Strickland

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka

-Darby Allin

-Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-AR Fox & The Skulk

-Anthony Henry

-JD Drake

-Josh Briggs

-Jon Davis

-Harlem Bravado

-Plus more to be added!